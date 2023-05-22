FilOil: La Salle overpowers NU to maintain perfect slate

La Salle guard Mark Nonoy conspired with Kevin Quiambao in their big win over National U. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- De La Salle University overwhelmed fellow UAAP contender National University, 107-86, to continue its perfect run in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, Monday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Kevin Quiambao once again shone brightest for the Green Archers, with 22 points and four assists, while Mark Nonoy pitched in with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Mike Phillips and Bright Nwankwo also combined for 22 points and nine rebounds to help the Green Archers improve to 6-0 in the preseason tilt.

"Our key to beat NU was to really outwork them. Yun naman yung nakita namin kanina," said head coach Topex Robinson after adding the Bulldogs to their list of victims that also includes the University of the Philippines.

The Bulldogs trailed by just four points, 15-19, when La Salle went on an 11-2 run capped by a Michael Phillips slam dunk to take control of the game at 30-17. The Green Archers would not be threatened again, and they flaunted their depth through a 66-45 advantage in bench points.

The Bulldogs were led by foreign student-athlete Omar John who had 17 points and nine rebounds in their loss following a tourney-opening win.

Also at the top half of the leaderboard, this time in Group I, is College of St. Benilde which improved to 4-2 at the expense of winless Arellano University, 94-83.

Robi Nayve topped the scoring column for the Blazers with 19 points on top of eight assists and four rebounds, as Migs Oczon chimed in 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists of his own for them to power through the continued absences of Will Gozum and Miggy Corteza due to injuries.

Still, head coach Charles Tiu was far from satisfied with his wards' performance.

"I don't think we played too well today. I'd say we're lucky to have escaped with the win. That's something we have to address," he said, as they allowed the Chiefs to creep to as close as two, 71-73, early in the final frame.

From there, though, Nayve sparked a 12-2 charge that widened their margin back to double-digits at 85-75 inside the last four minutes.

Lars Sunga starred in a losing effort for Arellano with 24 points, while Axel Doromal chipped in 16 points, five rebounds, and five steals.

The scores:

La Salle vs. NU

LA SALLE 107 - Quiambao 22, Nonoy 16, M. Phillips 12, Nwankwo 10, David 8, Escandor 7, Gollena 7, Nelle 6, Cortez 4, Estacio 4, B. Phillips 3, Melencio 3, Policarpio 2, Abadam 2, Manuel 1

NATIONAL U 86 - John 17, Baclaan 12, Enriquez 10, Yu 10, Figueroa 8, Manansala 8, Jumamoy 8, Gulapa 6, Clemente 4, Palacielo 3, Malonzo 0, Perciano 0, Lim 0, Colonia 0

QUARTERS: 30-19, 53-42, 81-71, 107-86

College of St. Benilde vs. Arellano

BENILDE 94 - Nayve 19, Oczon 19, Carlos 12, Mara 10, Arciaga 7, Jarque 5, Flores 5, Lepalam 4, Sangco 3, Sumabat 3, Marasigan 2, Serrano 2, Turco 2, Vanguardia 1, Cajucom 0

ARELLANO 83 - Sunga 24, Doromal 16, Bagay 13, Dela Cruz 7, Valencia 6, Anama 4, Oftana 4, Abastillas 4, Villarente 2, Camay 2, Mallari 1, Rosalin 0, Antonio 0, Domingo 0, Lustina 0

QUARTERS: 28-21, 52-41, 73-67, 94-83