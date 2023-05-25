D-League: La Salle humiliates AMA with 83-pt beating

Defending champion EcoOil-La Salle gave AMA Online a 126-43 pounding in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Green Archers raced to a blistering 34-4 start and went on to post the most lopsided win in the league since Tanduay pulled away for a 141-65 win against Zark's Burgers in the 2017 Foundation Cup.

The victory, which is La Salle's fourth win in five games, brought the Archers to a tie for first place with idle Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and bolster their bid for an outright semifinal berth.

EcoOil-La Salle could accomplish the feat with a victory against Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran (2-2) at the close of the eliminations Thursday next week.

Ben Phillips and Raven Cortez tallied 19 points apiece to power the Archers to a league-record 83-point winning margin.

"Well, hindi naman namin iniisip 'yung record. It's good that we eclipsed it but we just focused on getting better. It's an opportunity for us to get better and we talked about it before the game na 'wag naming pipiliin 'yung kalaban namin," said La Salle deputy mentor Gian Nazario.

"Kahit ganito nangyari sa game namin sa AMA, we still think there are things we can be better at."

Meanwhile, Centro Escolar University outlasted the PSP Gymers in double overtime, 109-107, to stay in the race for a semifinal berth.

Ron Rei Tolentino saved the day for CEU with the go-ahead trey in the last 18 seconds as the Scorpions improved to 3-2 record and set up crucial duel against Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda on Tuesday.