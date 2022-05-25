Alleiah Malaluan in action for La Salle in the first round of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alleiah Malaluan has been superb for De La Salle University so far in UAAP Season 84, but the rookie does not seem all that impressed with her own performances, instead focusing on what she needs to work on.

In a team with a wealth of scoring options, Malaluan has become La Salle's top scorer. She leads all rookies with 109 points after the first round of the women's volleyball tournament, with 98 kills, five blocks, and five aces.

Malaluan is currently sixth in the league in spiking (32.56%), fourth in serving (0.32 aces per set), and sixth in receiving (37.32%).

In their last game of the first round, she scored 16 points in a four-set win over Far Eastern University Lady. Afterward, Malaluan shrugged off the solid start to her UAAP seniors career.

"Actually, ngayon first round iniisip ko like hindi maganda 'yung performance ko," said Malaluan, who starred for De La Salle-Zobel in high school before committing to play for Ramil de Jesus in college.

"Kaming lahat, kailangan namin mag-improve on certain aspects, sa training, and even sa game," she explained. "Ang coaches, hindi nila kami pinupuri."

Rather, the La Salle coaching staff focuses on the improvement they need to make. The first round was up-and-down for the Lady Spikers, as they absorbed back-to-back defeats to National University (NU) and University of Santo Tomas before righting the ship.

Malaluan wants to improve holistically, but she especially wants to work on their chemistry and team work.

"'Di mag-wo-work 'yung team namin sa loob if 'di kami nagtutulungan," she said. "Kaya kailangan namin lahat maging good leaders and followers."

"For me, hindi pa to 'yung performance talaga na meron ako at 'yung iba kong teammates," she also said.

After a week-long break, Malaluan and the rest of the Lady Spikers will have a chance to show what they have worked on as they take on the league-leading NU Lady Bulldogs on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NU swept La Salle when they first played this season.