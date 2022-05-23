The NU Lady Bulldogs will look to keep their unbeaten run going when UAAP Season 84 resumes on Thursday. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- UAAP volleyball teams are maximizing their chance to recover and recharge, as they are in the midst of a one-week break before the resumption of the Season 84 tournament.

The first round of the women's volleyball tournament wrapped up last Thursday, with National University completing a sweep of their first seven assignments. University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University are tied for second place with 5-2 win-loss records.

Adamson University (4-3) is currently in fourth place, while Ateneo de Manila University and the University of the Philippines (UP) are tied at 3-4 and within shouting distance of the Final 4.

Far Eastern University (1-6) and University of the East (0-7) are in seventh and eighth places.

The teams return to action on Thursday, but the one-week break has been a welcome development after a packed schedule that has seen teams play three times in one week.

"Napakahalaga rin nito sa amin, kasi una 'yung recovery," said NU coach Karl Dimaculangan, whose team will play La Salle on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena. "Kailangan din namin mag-regroup muna, tingnan namin kung ano 'yung mga kailangan pa namin i-improve as a team."

NU libero Jennifer Nierva admitted that despite their immaculate 7-0 record, the Lady Bulldogs are not playing at a 100%.

"Kailangan talaga i-take advantage 'yung one-week rest, to stay disciplined sa pag-rest ng katawan, kasi some of us are really experiencing body pains," she said. "So 'yun ang kailangan din namin pagtuunan ng pansin. Kasi minsan pag may masakit, hindi rin nalalabas kung ano 'yung pinag-training-an, so sayang."

Recovery is also the priority for UST captain Eya Laure, who is leading the league in scoring with 160 points through their first seven games.

The Golden Tigresses have already endured two five-set matches in the first round, and their four-set affair against the Blue Eagles last Thursday lasted over two hours and 30 minutes.

"Tamang recovery," Laure said on the key to maintaining her high-scoring ways for the second round. "Tamang recovery po, 'yun po kasi talaga ang kailangan namin."

Also seeking to regroup are the Lady Spikers, who needed four sets to defeat the Lady Tamaraws last Thursday and are still stinging from defeats to NU and UST.

La Salle will be immediately tested as they open the first round with a rematch against the Lady Bulldogs, and assistant coach Benson Bocboc hopes that the week-long preparation will serve them well on Thursday.

"'Yung sa first round against NU medyo off talaga tayo," he admitted. "Maghahanda tayo. Hopefully better than the last encounter."

