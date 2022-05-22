UST's Eya Laure already has 160 points through the first round of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) captain Eya Laure has been virtually unstoppable in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, as she leads the league in scoring after the first round of games.

Laure, in her third season with the Golden Tigresses, has already scored a whopping 160 points through their first seven games, built on 143 kills, 11 blocks, and six aces.

She has been efficient in doing so, converting her spikes at a 34.29% rate, good for fourth in the league.

With Laure leading the way, UST is tied for second place in the league standings with a 5-2 win-loss record. In their final game of the first round, she exploded for a career-best 31 points to lead the Tigresses to a four-set victory against defending champion Ateneo in a rematch of the UAAP Season 81 Finals.

Laure also ranks 10th in blocking (0.39 per set) and sixth in digging (2.79 per set).

"Nandiyan 'yung seventh man namin na nagchi-cheer sa amin every game, na walang sawang sumusuporta, na gumagawa ng paraan, paano ba naman ako mapapagod?" Laure said, crediting the UST crowd for her superb outings.

"Paano ba naman kami mapapagod kung ang daming hiyawan kaming naririnig, as in live, na na-miss din namin after two years. So salamat din sa kanila," she added.

Second in scoring is Ateneo's Faith Nisperos, with 127 points on 108 kills, 10 aces, and nine blocks. She ranks fifth in spiking efficiency, at 33.75%, and is third in serving with an average of 0.38 ace per set.

De La Salle's Alleiah Malaluan is the highest-scoring rookie after the first round, with 109 points on 98 kills, eight aces, and three blocks. She is sixth in spiking efficiency, at 32.56%; fourth in serving (0.32 ace per set); and sixth in receiving (37.32%).

Ja Lana (102 points) of the University of the East and National University rookie Michaela Belen (97 points) round out the top five in scoring.

The rest of the top 10 are: Alyssa Bertolano of UP (96 points); Alyssa Solomon of NU (83); Vanie Gandler of Ateneo (82); Princess Robles of NU (79); and Chenie Tagaod of Far Eastern University (76).

Three NU players are leading the league in spiking: Robles (38.64%), Belen (38.05%), and rookie opposite hitter Alyssa Solomon (36.52%).

The Lady Bulldogs are far and away the best spiking team in the league, converting 39.12% of their hits. A distant second are the Adamson Lady Falcons (31.49%).

Adamson's Lorene Toring is leading the league in blocks, at 0.58 per set, followed by Ateneo rookie AC Miner (0.50 per set).

Solomon (0.48 ace per set) and Belen (0.43 ace per set) are the league's top two servers, while NU's Camilla Lamina leads the UAAP in setting with 5.09 excellent sets per set.

De La Salle's Justine Jazareno is the top digger at the end of the first round, averaging 5.00 digs per set. Meanwhile, NU libero Jennifer Nierva is the top receiver, with a 50% efficiency.

The second round of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament starts on Thursday.