Filipina bowler Alexis Sy presents her silver medal to Ayala Corporation president & CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- The first batch of athletes to be supported by the Ayala Center for Excellence in Sports (ACES) won six medals in the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Leading the way were Filipina archers Pia Bidaure, Abby Bidaure, and teammate Phoebe Amistoso, who secured the gold in the women's team recurve with a thrilling victory in a shootoff against the host nation.

Fencers Nat Perez (men's foil) and Noelito Jose, Jr. (men's epee) won silvers, as did bowler Alexis Sy.

Veteran Jasmine Alkhaldi won a silver in the women's 4x100 medley relay, and a bronze in the women's 100m butterfly.

Sy paid a courtesy call on Wednesday to Ayala Corporation president & CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala, where she presented her medal as well as the iconic Saola stuffed toy given to medalists in the SEA Games.

Also present was Ayala Public Affairs Group Head Rene Almendras, and Strategic Human Resources Advisor Paco Milan.

ACES is an endeavor by the Ayala Corporation to support Filipino national athletes by offering full-salaried employment opportunities at part-time hours, free access to the world-class training facilities of the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, and free enrollment in a selection of courses at De La Salle University.

They named their pioneering batch in April, a group that also included archer Andrea Robles, swimmer Xiandi Chua, and karateka Prince Alejo.