Ayala creates center of excellence in sports

MANILA, Philippines -- Ayala Corporation has established the Ayala Center for Excellence in Sports, geared towards supporting the next generation of Filipino athletes.

"The Ayala Group has long seen the impact that sports can have on many facets of its businesses," said Jan Bengzon, the center's program director, in a statement on Wednesday.

"In fact, a number of our senior executives have represented the country on national teams in different sports, including Ayala Land’s Chris Macasaet in men’s volleyball and AC Energy’s Jaime Urquijo in rugby," Bengzon added.

"We believe strongly that Filipinos deserve better access to world-class sports facilities across the country and will continue to work to find ways to support the next generation of Filipino athlete to achieve their full potential."

The Center's initial program will include the redevelopment of the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, into a world-class training center for national athletes in partnership with Ayala Land.

The Center will also launch the Atletang Ayala program, which will provide support and opportunities for individual national athletes who are aspiring to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

These programs will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.