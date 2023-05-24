Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - A mix of fresh and old faces will be reinforcing the Philippine Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League representatives in MSC 2023, to be held in Cambodia mid-June.

ECHO will include MDL standouts Justine "Zaida" Palma and Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz will be joining the reigning MPL champs in the regional tournament.

Zaida and Jaypee will reinforce Echo's world championship and local title winning lineup: Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, Benedict “BennyQT” Gonzales, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya, and Alston “Sanji” Pabico as they gear for a third milestone title this year.

Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse will reinforce Blacklist International as they continue their campaign to win their first MSC title.

Joining Renejay are Blacklist's playoff lineup: captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo, Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap and Lee "Owl" Gonzales.

This is Blacklist's second MSC appearance after placing second to Execration in 2021.

Basic's OutPlay to rep North America in MSC as BTK gets disqualified

Meanwhile, Peter Bryce "BASIC" Lozano's Team OutPlay will be representing North America in the expanded MSC after organizers disqualified BloodThirsty Kings.

They will be coached by Dale "Dale" Vitug, who has coached M4 4th placer Falcon.

According to the MSC's rules, each team must have at least 7 people, including the coach, a starting 5, and a substitute, and the rosters need to be the same as the team that qualified for MSC 2023 unless "there is a force majeure before the roster lock date that necessitates a change."

"Unfortunately, one of BTK's players did not have a valid passport, and another player's legal guardian did not consent to their participation, resulting in the team being unable to meet the requirements," they said.

This comes as M3 World Championship team BloodThirstyKings, led by Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun, failed to secure visas to travel to Cambodia for MSC, to be held in June.

"Despite our efforts to find a resolution for BTK from May 15th to May 22nd, which is the deadline to arrange the players' visa application, flight tickets, and other travel documents, the team could not meet these requirements, and their manager has confirmed this," Mobile Legends Esports said in a statement.

BTK took down Outplay in the North America Challenger Tournament (NACT) Spring 2023 held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MobaZane, alongside Basic, Oscar "SHARK" Vo, Ian "Fwydchkn" Hohl and Jang "Hoon" Seong-hun were once part of The Valley, which participated in the M4 World Championships and ended their campaign at 5th to 6th place, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

MSC will be held from June 10 to 18 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.