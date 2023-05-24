Jeremy Miado. Handout

MANILA -- Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado is willing to take on all comers to get to the top of the packed strawweight division.

That includes taking risky fights against men like his next opponent, undefeated Russian wrestler Mansur Malachiev, at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 10 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Malachiev has already proven himself outside of ONE Championship. In fact, he enters the promotion with an unbeaten 10-0 record, with eight victories coming from finishes.

Facing tough debuting fighters, especially with a four-fight winning streak on the line, is always tricky, but Miado doesn’t mind.

“I took a risk in this fight. He’s only making his debut, while I believe I’m on my way to being a contender. So, in a sense, he’s lucky because he’s going to zoom past the rankings if he wins,” he said.

“But I took the risk because I want to see where my skills are. Looking at the top five, almost everyone is a grappler. Mansur, being a high-level wrestler, will test me. I’m excited to see the outcome.”

The match will be a virtual clash between two styles, with Miado being the explosive striker and Malachiev, the strong grappler.

Ultimately, it will all boil down to whoever imposes his will on the other, and the 30-year-old Filipino believes he can do that.

“I’m confident that if he takes me down, I can get back up,” he said.

“I can hang with him wherever the match goes, neutralize his advancements, and push him to a striking battle, where my advantages are.”

By taking on a strong wrestler, Miado is priming himself for the beasts of the strawweight division, and, who knows, maybe another dominant performance will get him in front of ONE Strawweight World Champion Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks.

“If I impress [in this match], maybe I even get Jarred Brooks,” he said.

“Looking at the rankings, Jarred has pretty much beaten everyone in the top five. So yeah, I’m hoping for a great performance.”