MMA: Miado wants more fights in 2023

After beating two opponents last year, Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado is happy with the way 2022 turned out.

Now he wants to stay as active as possible.

“My career in 2022 was good, but I wish I would’ve competed more, maybe three to four fights in one year, because I can take all the challenges. [ONE] can even give me just four weeks, and I’ll jump in,” he said.

“But looking back on it, I had two wins against two big names, so it’s still a good year.”

The most important thing for Miado is how he ended the year with a victory over an established contender like “Mini T” Danial Williams, following his contested victory over Lito Adiwang last March.

Miado’s win over Adiwang left a lot of fans unsatisfied because the latter blew his knee out in the second round, resulting in a win via injury for Miado.

He also heard criticisms from local fans after that fight, especially as he celebrated the victory the way he always does.

Miado clarified that he meant no disrespec, as he didn’t know the extent of Adiwang’s injury.

“After my fight with Lito Adiwang, you saw the reaction of the people, especially Filipinos, maybe because of how I reacted with the win. I was just so happy,” he said.

“Of course, they weren’t happy, but it’s just my way of celebrating a win. Ever since my first win, I’ve always celebrated like that, and they don’t know that, so it’s okay.”

Miado used all that criticism to push him to train harder for Williams, and it showed.

“I just used [those negative comments] as motivation for my next fight. I had to do better, I had to show that I can win against a tough opponent without him getting injured,” he said.

“I trained hard. It was only three weeks, but I adjusted. I studied ‘Mini T’s’ game. I knew I was at an advantage wherever the match went, and I was able to show it.”