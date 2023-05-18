Jeremy Miado. Handout photo

Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado has silently been scaling the strawweight division, and now he gets his chance to make a statement.

Miado welcomes unbeaten Russian Mansur Malachiev to the cage in an anticipated strawweight MMA match between two finishers at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 10 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 30-year-old heavy hitter has won four straight bouts and five of his last six to put himself within shouting distance of the strawweight rankings. His last win was his most impressive, as he outstruck Danial Williams en route to a third-round TKO finish.

If he impresses against Malachiev, he’ll certainly get closer to the strawweight’s top five.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to action this coming June 10 in Bangkok. As always, I’m ready to suit up and face the best available competition out there,” Miado said.

“My goal is to win this fight, as I know this will lead me to a shot at the title.”

He won’t have it easy against Malachiev, who comes in with an immaculate 10-0 record and eight finishes to his name.

Malachiev has finished five of his last six wins, showing his versatility with submission and knockout wins in that stretch.

That type of aggression will serve Miado well as he fights better with an engaged opponent.

“Don’t blink. I promise you that I will put on a show in Bangkok. Watch out,” he said.

Miado and Malachiev will join another loaded card bannered by two-sport ONE champion Regian “The Immortal” Eersel, who defends his ONE lightweight muay Thai title against Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of the evening.

In the co-main event, Kade Ruotolo defends his ONE lightweight submission grappling title against Tommy Langaker, while former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn returns to action against the tough Tayfun Ozcan.