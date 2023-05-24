Meralco notches 1st win under Trillo in PBA on Tour

Allein Maliksi spearheaded Meralco's preseason win against NorthPort. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Meralco staved off a hard fighting NorthPort for a 97-88 win in the PBA on Tour preseason game at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Wednesday.

Allein Maliksi came off the bench with 21 points highlighted by four triples on top of four rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Bolts.

Bong Quinto added 14, while Cliff Hodge and Anjo Caram added 11 markers each.

Meralco led by as much as 20 points, but the Batang Pier powered by Jeff Chan's vintage performance managed to pull to within six points.

Fortunately for the Bolts, they managed to hang on and hammer out a tough win.

It was Meralco's first win under new coach Luigi Trillo, who replaced Norman Black.

"New system so marami kaming mga adjustments," said Maliksi. "Ginagawa namin ang mga inaapply sa practice sa game na ito."

Chan finished with 20 points, including five treys for NorthPort.

JM Calma added 15 markers.

