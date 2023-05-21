PBA: Blackwater thwarts NLEX to open preseason

ike Ayonayon in action for Blackwater in their PBA on Tour preseason game against NLEX, May 21, 2023 at the Caloocan Sports Complex. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Blackwater turned back NLEX, 93-88, to kick off the PBA On Tour on Sunday night at the Caloocan Sports Complex in Bagumbong, Caloocan.

Mike Ayonayon, Rey Suerte and RK Ilagan spearheaded the Bossing's uptempo game for a victory over over the Road Warriors.

Ayonayon fired 16 points for Blackwater, which also got 14 from Suerte. Ilagan added nine markers topped by eight rebounds and four assists.

The match also saw NLEX coach Frankie Lim testing the new coaches' challenge rule, with a successful result early in the fourth quarter.

The Bossing nearly squandered an 18-point spread but managed to hold on to fashion out a win.

"Mga bata kami, so kailangan tumakbo, itaas ang energy," said Ilagan. "Yan ang trinabaho naming sa ensayo. We worked on our stamina."

Blackwater played without Troy Rosario and Jvee Casio while NLEX was without Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

Sean Anthony paced NLEX with 18 points, while Don Trollano and Bong Galanza added 15 and 13, respectively.



PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.