Coaches' challenge among PBA’s proposed rule changes

MANILA -- The PBA plans to implement a new set of rules to make games more interesting to local basketball fans, league commissioner Willie Marcial said.

“Nag-eevolve na kasi ang basketball, nakikita natin kung anong nararapat na maganda para sa liga, para sa fans,” explained the PBA chieftain in an interview on Noli Eala’s Power and Play.

Included in the proposed rules is the coaches’ challenge, which has already been utilized in the NBA for four years now.

“One of them is coaches’ challenge. Susubukan natin one per half, tignan natin kung anong epekto,” he said.

Based on the rule, a head coach will be allowed to challenge a call once per half. If the challenge is unsuccessful, the team will be charged with a full time out.

PBA coaches favored the new rule.

“Tinaggal din natin ang two technical, thrown out na,” added Marcial. “’Yung inbound backing, kung saan tumigil ang bola, doon na ilalabas ang bola.”

The proposals were drafted by the league commissioner with the help of the PBA technical team including deputy commissioner Eric Castro, technical consultant Joey Guanio, technical head Bong Pascual and operations senior officer Mauro Bengua.

After its implementation during the preseason games, the proposals will go final scrutiny in a gab among the PBA officials and the members of the "competition committee" composed of coaches.

Then it will be forwarded to the PBA Board of Governors for formal resolution and approval for implementation starting Season 48.

“Susubukan muna ito. Pagkatapos mag-asses tayo kung anong pupwede at hindi pupwede,” said Marcial.



