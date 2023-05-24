Gilas' Guytingco eyes recovery from injuries, looks to suit up in Asiad

Gilas Women's guard Trina Guytingco in action against Thailand during the 2023 Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 14, 2023. Photo courtesy Ariya Kurniawan.

MANILA -- Following the second place finish of the Gilas Pilipinas Women in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Trina Guytingco maintained her positive outlook despite falling a win short of defending the women's 5-on-5 basketball gold.

"As a team, I'm so proud of us because we stayed together and we played together. We never gave up regardless of what the output was," said Guytingco.

"Obviously there were some learning experiences and things we need to work on, like our game with Indonesia, but the future is still bright and I want to come back for vengeance in 2025," the former Ateneo guard added.

Guytingco also bared that she was riddled with some minor injuries during the tournament, even suffering one during their face-off against Indonesia, which is why she is already looking ahead for redemption in the next SEA Games.

"Personally, I've been dealing with a couple of injuries so I wasn't at my 100% during the SEA Games, so I do want to get redemption in 2025. Hopefully, way healthier than I am now," said Guytingco.

Ironically, the guard will have enough time to recover as she won't be able to suit up for the squad in the upcoming FIBA Asia Women's Cup in June due to her status as a naturalized player.

But Guytingco is looking to lace her sneakers once more when Gilas competes in the Asian Games come September.

"Hopefully I'll be playing again for the Asian Games which is in September in China," she adds.

The national team is now ramping up their preparations for FIBA and is grouped with Australia, Japan, and Chinese Taipei in Group B.

Group A features China, Korea, New Zealand, and Lebanon, as all competing countries hope to book a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The FIBA Women's Asia Cup is set for June 26 until July 2 in Australia.



