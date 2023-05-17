Duke guard Vanessa de Jesus is now eligible to play for the Gilas Women. Photo courtesy of Cris Gopez.



MANILA -- In a big boost to the Gilas Pilipinas Women, Duke University guard Vanessa de Jesus has acquired her Philippine passport.

De Jesus got her passport on Wednesday with help from Fil-Am Nation Select founder Cris Gopez. This makes de Jesus eligible to play as a local in non-FIBA sanctioned tournaments, and as a naturalized player in FIBA events.

"She’s ready, we’re preparing her for the Asia Cup in Sydney," said Gopez.

De Jesus, 21, has played three seasons for the Blue Devils. In the 2022-23 season, she suited up in 32 games and made one start, averaging 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

According to Gopez, de Jesus is eyeing her Gilas Women debut in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup this July in Sydney, Australia, where the Philippines will look to retain their place in Division A. Because this is a FIBA event, de Jesus will have to suit up as a naturalized player.

In events like the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games, de Jesus can be fielded as a local.

De Jesus expressed her interest in joining the Gilas Women in 2020, with coach Pat Aquino saying the guard is "very welcome."

De Jesus' parents are both Filipinos, but she was born in the United States. She played high school basketball in Sierra Canyon before committing to Duke in 2020 as the 37th ranked player in her recruiting class.



