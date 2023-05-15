Gilas Women defeat Malaysia to clinch SEA Games silver

The Gilas Pilipinas Women play Malaysia in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 15, 2023. The Philippines outlasted Malaysia, 77-63. Ariya Kurniawan

The Philippine Women's national basketball team secured a silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after a dominant 77-63 win against Malaysia, at the Morodok Techo Stadium in Phnom Penh on Monday.

Janine Pontejos led the Filipinas with 24 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Khate Castillo scored 18 points built on four three-pointers. Camille Clarin put up nine points with three boards and three dimes, while Afril Bernardino was all around the court with seven markers, six rebounds, and four assists.

The Gilas Women banked on their strong start and never took off their foot on the gas as they dominated the Malaysians and never surrendered their lead which grew to as much as 22.

Since their 89-68 loss at the hands of Indonesia, the Filipina cager won three straight games as they clinched their seventh silver medal in the biennial meet.

Their last second place was in the 19th edition of the games in Myanmar in 2013, where the Filipinas ended the tournament with a 3-1 slate.

The Gilas Women finished this year's competition with a 5-1 win-loss record.

Malaysia, on the other hand, settled with the bronze medal as they ended their campaign with four wins and two losses. This is their fourth bronze medal in the SEA Games.