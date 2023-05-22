FIBA: No rest for Asia Cup-bound Gilas Women

The Gilas Pilipinas Women celebrate after clinching the silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo courtesy Ariya Kurniawan

MANILA -- The Philippine Women's national basketball team is gearing up for the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in June set in Australia coming off their second-place finish in the 32nd Southeast Asia Games in Cambodia, and head coach Patrick Aquino is ready to get his squad back in action.

"Siyempre it's sad that we didn't get the third straight gold [in the SEA Games], but I'm still proud and happy that we still performed until the last game," said Aquino at the sidelines of the inaugural Girls' SLAM Rising Stars Classic, Sunday at the Gatorade Hoops Center.

"Sana makabawi kami next time and hopefully continue pa 'rin yung support ng mga sumusuporta sa women's program," he added.

Aquino also showed his appreciation for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and hoped for their continued support as the Filipina dribblers do their part in breaking barriers with their stellar play.

"I would like to say thank you sa SBP, kay sir Al Panlilio, sir Sonny Barrios, sir Butch Antonio, na talagang todo suporta sa women's basketball. Sana tuloy-tuloy," said the former NU Lady Bulldogs head tactician.

The National Team is set to start their FIBA practices on Monday, and while they are yet to finalize their preparations for the tournament, Aquino knows that success will come if the team plays with all their hearts.

"Yes siyempre, lahat yan [kailangan i-develop at i-improve]. One step at a time. Hopefully, we get better. Basta ang akin lang is we represent our country well all the time, yun ang gusto natin," he said.

"Not just play overseas, no. It's how you play your hearts out every time."

Gilas is joined by Australia, Japan, and Chinese Taipei in Group B, while China, Korea, New Zealand, and Lebanon completes Group A, as all competing countries look to book a ticket in the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The FIBA Women's Asia Cup runs from June 26 to July 2.