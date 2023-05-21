Bacolod Tay Tung High School has secured a Final 4 spot in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League. Handout.

MANILA -- Bacolod Tay Tung High School and National U-Nazareth School extend their perfect runs with hard-earned victories against gritty counterparts to barge into the Final Four of the 2023 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) Sunday at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

Bacolod needed everything it got to tame University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 25-23, while NU-NS hacked out a 25-15-25-18 win over Far Eastern U-Diliman in the first set of the quarterfinal pairings.

Both squads were dominant in the sweep of their respective groups but met strong resistance this time in the knockout playoffs of the 16-team GVIL.

Bacolod spikers encountered the bigger challenge, as they trailed in both sets against the Junior Golden Tigresses before showing steely resolve behind Alexia Marie Montoro’s 11 points.

Jothea Marie Ramos and Mary Bontia contributed nine markers each as Bacolod, which topped Pool B, erased a 10-16 deficit in the second set to fend off UST, the No. 2 seed from Pool D.

“Medyo off kami sa simula. Off ‘yung receive, off ‘yung passing pati ‘yung blocking. Buti nakabawi kami sa huli,” said Bacolod mentor Ian Macariola, whose wards trounced Adamson, Kings Montessori School and Lyceum Cavite in the group play.

Earlier, Yesha Noceja and Celine Marsh hammered 12 and 10 points, respectively, as the Lady Bullpups shrugged off a shaky start to live up to expectations so far as the team to beat in the tourney.

Kianne Louise Olango, who spearheaded their blowout wins in Pool A against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, La Salle Lipa and Gracel Christian College Foundation, added six for the reigning UAAP juniors champion.

“Semis na kami pero meron pa kaming mga kulang. Hindi pa kami ganoon ka-fluid, lalo na pagdating ng mga second set. Sa first, medyo okay na pero sa second, may hinahanap pa kami,” said NU-NS coach coach Vilet Ponce-De Leon.

NU-NS will face the winner between Pool C leader California Academy and Pool B second seed Adamson while Bacolod clashes against either Pool D pacer Naga College Foundation or Pool A’s No. 2 team in La Salle Lipa.

The said four teams were still playing as of press time in their own quarterfinal duels to complete the Final Four cast.