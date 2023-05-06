Photo from Shakey's Super League Facebook page

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Juniors team will raise the curtain of the inaugural Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) Sunday at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila.

UST will face off against the Naga College Foundation at 9 A.M. in Pool D action to kick off the six-game opener of the GVIL, which gathers 16 of the best high school teams across the country to show a glimpse of Philippine volleyball’s future.

It will be followed by Lyceum of the Philippines University – Cavite and King’s Montessori School of QC clash in Pool B at 10:30 A.M. before the Far Eastern University - Diliman squared off against the St. Clare Caloocan at 12 P.M.

UAAP juniors runner-up Adamson will also test the mettle of Visayas powerhouse Bacolod Tay Tung High School in Pool B followed by La Salle Lipa taking on Gracel Christian College Foundation from Taguig in Pool A at 3:30 P.M.

De La Salle Zobel will cap off the GVIL debut when it collides against the Emilio Aguinaldo College in Pool D at 5 P.M. for the main game.

Reigning UAAP juniors champion National U-Nazareth School and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta are also in Pool A but will not see action until next weekend.

Completing the cast are Antipolo City’s California Academy and Arellano in Pool C.

Games will be accessible on Facebook, Youtube and Tiktok of Plus Network, as well as on the social media of Shakey’s Pizza Philippines and Shakey’s Super League (SSL). Tickets can be purchased on SM Tickets.