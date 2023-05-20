UAAP: In UP, Jared Bahay hopes to realize his full potential

Top high school star Jared Bahay (center) with UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde (left) and UP men's basketball program director Bo Perasol (right). Handout photo.

MANILA -- Jared Bahay found a home in UP.

Jared Bahay, the No. 1 ranked high school prospect out of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, bared that he chose to commit to University of the Philippines for it is where he feels that he can realize his potential -- both inside and outside the court.

"Pinili ko yung UP kasi feel ko dun ako mag go-grow as a player tiyaka as a person," said Bahay, who will play for the Fighting Maroons starting UAAP Season 87.

The 17-year-old Bahay is excited to face his teammates Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro who committed to play for the Ateneo Blue Eagles, the defending UAAP champions.

"Sobrang overwhelming. Nakaka-proud na makakalaban ko rin yung nakikita ko dati sa court, nakakasama ko sa court," Bahay said.

The trio will still be playing for Sacred Heart next year before finally going on their separate ways.

And before playing for the loaded Fighting Maroons, Bahay knows there is still work to be done for him to translate his game in the collegiate ranks.

"Siguro yung shooting ko at katawan ko dapat ready for college na," he adds.

The highly-touted prospect Gilas Youth mainstay, who averaged 11.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in FIBA competition, committed to UP in March.

Bahay is among UP's prized recruits this year, joining the likes of Francis Lopez, Luis Pablo, Seven Gagate, and Chris Hubilla.

