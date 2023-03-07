CESAFI star Jared Bahay tops NBTC's list of prospects

Ateneo de Cebu's Jared Bahay in action for the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team. FIBA.basketball



MANILA -- For the first time, a player from the province has been hailed as the best high school player in the NBTC 24.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu's Jared Bahay ranked first in the list of the most impressive under-19 talents in the country for 2023.

He is the first non-UAAP and non-NCAA player to claim the top spot, previously held by Adamson University's Encho Serrano, Ateneo de Manila University's Kai Sotto in back-to-back years, and San Beda University's Rhayyan Amsali.

The CESAFI Juniors MVP showed the way for the Season 22 champion Magis Eagles and also played for Gilas Pilipinas Youth in the 2022 FIBA Under-16 and Under-18 Asian Championships.

SHS-Ateneo teammate Raffy Celis (No. 21) joins the 5-foot-9 point guard in the final rankings, while the UAAP and NCAA count 13 and nine players, respectively, on the list.

La Salle Greenhills forward Luis Pablo stands second, followed by Colegio de San Juan de Letran guard Andy Gemao (4) then another Greenie big in Seven Gagate (5). National University playmaker Rein Jumamoy is the highest-rated UAAP player at third.

The final NBTC 24 for 2023. Handout photo.

Pablo, Jumamoy, and Gemao will join forces for Team Hustle in the 2023 Under Armour-All-Star Game on March 19 at the Mall of Asia Arena. They'll be mentored by Cholo Villanueva and backstopped by Kristian Porter (6/Ateneo), Peter Rosillo (9/Adamson), Amiel Acido (11/University of Perpetual Help), Janrey Pasaol (13/Far Eastern University-Diliman), Kobe Demisana (14/University of the Philippines Integrated School), SJ Moore (15/Arellano University), Kieffer Alas (18/De La Salle-Zobel), Andrei Dungo (20/San Beda), and Celis.

At the opposite end will be Team Heart with Willie Wilson calling the shots and Bahay and Gagate showing the way. They'll be flanked by Rhyle Melencio (7/DLSZ), Matthew Rubico (8/Lyceum of the Philippines University), Chris Hubilla (10/San Beda), Lebron Nieto (12/Ateneo), Jonathan Manalili (16/Letran), RJ Colonia (17/NU), Mark Llemit (19/University of Santo Tomas), Veejay Pre (22/FEU-D), Mat Edding (23/Adamson), and Jonas Napalang (24/UPIS).

Standouts from international and provincial teams during the tournament proper will also be added to the initial rosters for Team Hustle and Team Heart.

Prior to the Under Armour-NBTC All-Star Game, the finals of the Girls Have Game presented by Fil-Nation Select as well as the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Shootout, and Skills Challenge will take place.

The championship games for Divisions 1 and 2 of the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals, meanwhile, tip off after.

Here's the final 2023 NBTC 24 rankings:

1) Jared Bahay - CESAFI/SHS-Ateneo

2) Luis Pablo - NCAA/LSGH

3) Rein Jumamoy - UAAP/NSNU

4) Andy Gemao - NCAA/Letran

5) Seven Gagate - NCAA/LSGH

6) Kristian Porter - UAAP/Ateneo

7) Rhyle Melencio - UAAP/DLSZ

8) Matthew Rubico - NCAA/LPU

9) Peter Rosillo - UAAP/Adamson

10) Chris Hubilla - NCAA/San Beda

11) Amiel Acido - NCAA/Perpetual

12) Lebron Nieto - UAAP/Ateneo

13) Janrey Pasaol - UAAP/FEU-D

14) Kobe Demisana - UAAP/UPIS

15) SJ Moore - NCAA/Arellano

16) Jonathan Manalili - NCAA/Letran

17) RJ Colonia - UAAP/NSNU

18) Kieffer Alas - UAAP/DLSZ

19) Mark Llemit - UAAP/UST

20) Andrei Dungo - NCAA/San Beda

21) Raffy Celis - CESAFI/SHS-Ateneo

22) Veejay Pre - UAAP/FEU-D

23) Mat Edding -- UAAP/Adamson

24) Jonas Napalang -- UAAP/UPIS

All games in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals will be livestreamed on Facebook on NBTC, Smart Sports, and Puso Pilipinas pages.