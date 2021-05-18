’Topson ng Pinas’: Dota 2 TI champs OG memes PBA’s June Mar

Multiple professional basketball MVP June Mar Fajardo has been teased as a “look-a-like” of OG’s Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen, the Dota 2 team’s middle core player, in posts that have trended online.

Nicknamed “The Kraken,” Fajardo was first seen in a meme posted by OG on Monday, alongside other look-a-likes for the team’s roster, in which he quipped, “OG i'm ready! Let's get that 3rd TI!”

The 6-foot-10 center was again featured Tuesday night with the popular Spider-Man meme.

The post garnered at least 26,000 reactions and 5,800 shares as of writing.

Fajardo embraced the memes, commenting “😂🤣OG all the way!!” in the post.

Pinoy Dota 2 fans, of course, did not waste any chance to support the “Filipino pride” in the comment section.

Fajardo’s page, AHOSgaming, finally received a shout-out from the TI winners.

Fajardo, the cornerstone of the San Miguel Beer franchise in the PBA, is also a gamer.

He plays Dota 2 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and uses his page AHOSgaming to stream his games. He also uses his social media accounts to connect with his fans during the COVID-19 pandemic and while recovering.

Last year, Fajardo suffered a fracture in his right leg and is still undergoing rehabilitation. He is expected to play in the next season of the PBA.

He currently has 99,000 followers on his Facebook page, and 107,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel as of posting time.