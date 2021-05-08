PBA: Fajardo might play limited minutes in his return, says SMB coach

June Mar Fajardo is set to suit up for the San Miguel Beermen once the PBA returns with the All-Filipino Cup tournament possibly this June.

However, San Miguel coach Leo Austria said they might be forced to hold Fajardo down for a bit to prevent further injury. This means Fajardo might play limited minutes to make sure he fully recovers from his gruesome shin injury.

"I think at the start kailangan talagang pag-aralan namin," said Austria in an interview on Nolie Eala's Power & Play.

"From time to time, mino-monitor naman namin yung practice niya kung allowed na siya ng full game."

The reigning five-time PBA MVP sustained a complete fracture on his right shin during a team practice in February 2020, forcing him to miss the rest of the 2020 Philippine Cup.

He went through two surgeries and a grueling rehabilitation phase before getting to hold a basketball again.

As of now, the Cebuano works on strengthening his leg and is joining his fellow teammates in their regular zoom workouts.

But Austria admitted that it will take a bit of time an patience to get Fajardo back to his deadly form.

"In the first few games, yung ang period of adjustment sa kanya. But knowing June Mar, it's easy for him," he said.

