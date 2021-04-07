PBA: Season-opening delay a blessing in disguise for June Mar Fajardo

The PBA is expected to move the opening of its 46th season due to the current COVID-19 situation.

But this meant an extension of June Mar Fajardo's recovery from his injury, according to San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla.

"With the current situation, siguradong mamo-move ang season," said Abanilla in the PBA website. "That would be good for June Mar's recovery."

Fajardo underwent a lengthy hiatus after suffering a fractured right tibia (shinbone) during practice. He went under the knife and was not able to help the Beermen defend their all-Filipino crown in the bubble conference.

The 31-year-old Cebuano is still undergoing rehab to strengthen his leg.

"Maganda naman yung kanyang recovery. Slightly on schedule," said Abanilla.

Abanilla, however, clarified he's all for the welfare not only of San Miguel but of the entire PBA family as far as the pandemic is concerned.

"Sana maging okay na lahat," he said.

The PBA was supposed to start its 46th season on April 18 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, Rizal.

But the government announced that "NCR Plus" will remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) for at least one more week.

Rizal is one of the areas under ECQ, along with Metro Manila, Laguna, Bulacan and Cavite.

