US NCAA: Fil-Am guard Remy Martin transfers to Kansas

Remy Martin #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils dribbles downcourt against the Rhode Island Rams during the 2K Empire Classic at Mohegan Sun Arena on November 25, 2020 in Uncasville, Connecticut. File photo. Maddie Meyer, Getty Images/AFP

Filipino-American point guard Remy Martin has transferred to Kansas, but is still planning to test his stock in the upcoming NBA Rookie Draft, according to reports from US media.

Martin played four seasons with Arizona State and was a two-time All-Pac 12 selection. He was also the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman.

He declared for the NBA Draft two weeks ago, but then entered the US NCAA transfer portal a week after.

The Athletic reported that Martin has since committed to Kansas, where he is expected to make an immediate impact should he end up playing. Martin averaged 19.1 points per game in each of the past two seasons for Arizona State but they finished 11-14 in the conference and missed out on the NCAA tournament.

Martin, whose mother is Filipina, has also told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that he still plans to go through the NBA Draft process and test his stock.

The Athletic's mock draft does not feature Martin.

Martin has until July 19 to withdraw from the NBA Draft.