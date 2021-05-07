Basketball: Fil-Am Remy Martin declares for 2021 NBA Draft

One of the greatest Sun Devils Tempe has ever known.



Thank you for everything, Remy 🔱💛#SunDevilForLife pic.twitter.com/Xz05GVHSEp — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) May 7, 2021

Filipino-American baller Remy Martin has declared he will be joining the 2021 NBA draft after playing four years at Arizona State.

The 6-foot point guard who was once considered for Gilas Pilipinas announced his intention to join the draft through the Arizona Sun Devils' social media account.

"I'm extremely thankful for the four years you supported me. I want you guys to know I'll pursuing my NBA dreams," said the 22-year-old.

He first declared for the draft in 2020 but relented to complete four years with the Blue evils.

Martin helped Arizona State to reach two successive NCAA tournaments in 2018 and 2019.

He has been repeatedly mentioned as a possible additions to Gilas Pilipinas, but the team up did not materialize due to eligibility issues.

