Basketball: Fil-Am Remy Martin enters transfer portal, says US media

US-based Filipino basketball player Remy Martin has entered the NCAA transfer portal, American media reported Wednesday, days after Martin declared for the NBA Draft.
As of posting time, Martin did not say officially whether he was backing out of his Draft plans.
Martin, who played 4 seasons at Arizona State University, was named to the All-Pac-12 first team in the past 2 seasons.
According to David Cobb of CBS Sports, the 6-foot playmaker “would be one of the most-coveted transfers on the market in college basketball this offseason.”
In a farewell message to his college, Martin said he was a “Sun Devil for life,” referring to Arizona State’s team moniker.
“I’m extremely thankful for the four years you supported me. I want you guys to know I’ll pursuing my NBA dreams,” the 22-year-old said.
He first declared for the draft in 2020, but relented to complete four years at Tempe.
