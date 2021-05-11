Basketball: Fil-Am Remy Martin enters transfer portal, says US media

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley talks with Remy Martin during an NCAA Division 1 game on January 21, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. Christian Petersen, Getty Images/AFP/file

US-based Filipino basketball player Remy Martin has entered the NCAA transfer portal, American media reported Wednesday, days after Martin declared for the NBA Draft.

As of posting time, Martin did not say officially whether he was backing out of his Draft plans.

Arizona State guard Remy Martin has entered the transfer portal, source told ESPN. Two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection, averaged 19.1 points each of the last two seasons. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 11, 2021

Remy Martin's current focus is on playing professionally next year, per his father.



His decision on whether or not he plays an additional year in college will hinge on how he performs during the NBA Draft process. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 11, 2021

Martin, who played 4 seasons at Arizona State University, was named to the All-Pac-12 first team in the past 2 seasons.

According to David Cobb of CBS Sports, the 6-foot playmaker “would be one of the most-coveted transfers on the market in college basketball this offseason.”

In a farewell message to his college, Martin said he was a “Sun Devil for life,” referring to Arizona State’s team moniker.

“I’m extremely thankful for the four years you supported me. I want you guys to know I’ll pursuing my NBA dreams,” the 22-year-old said.

One of the greatest Sun Devils Tempe has ever known.



Thank you for everything, Remy 🔱💛#SunDevilForLife pic.twitter.com/Xz05GVHSEp — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) May 7, 2021

He first declared for the draft in 2020, but relented to complete four years at Tempe.

