Fil-Am Remy Martin withdraws from NBA Draft, returns to ASU

Filipino-American guard Remy Martin has decided to withdraw from the NBA Rookie Draft, and instead return for his senior season with Arizona State.

The team announced the development on its social media accounts, welcoming Martin back by saying that "The Chef" is back.

Martin had announced in March that he would be foregoing his final season of eligibility to declare for the NBA Draft. But the guard apparently had a change of heart, withdrawing from the draft ahead of the Monday deadline.

The NBA Rookie Draft is scheduled for October 16.

His return is a boost to the Sun Devils, as Martin is now being projected as a Player of the Year candidate for the Pac-12 Conference. In his junior year, he averaged 19.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

"I'm blessed to have the opportunity to coach Remy Martin for one more season," ASU coach Bobby Hurley said in a statement.

"Remy will be one of the best players in college basketball this year and will be on a mission to lead Arizona State basketball in its pursuit of championships," he added.

Martin, whose mother Mary Ann Macaspac is Filipina, was included in the "23 for 23" pool of players by then-Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes, and was considered for the national team in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

He was named to the Pac-12 Second Team in 2019, and was the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman. He was the second-leading scorer in the conference last season.

