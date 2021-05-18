PBA: Phoenix's Wright happy to play with, not against Banchero

New teammates Matthew Wright and Chris Banchero. PBA Media Bureau.

Phoenix Super LPG's Matthew Wright admits he is relieved he is now teammates with Chris Banchero.

Now he can play with and not against the former Magnolia Hotshot, who has hounded him on defense back when they were playing for opposing teams.

"The first that I mentioned to him was, 'You don't have to guard me anymore', because he was really the one tasked, when he was with Magnolia, even on Alaska, he was the one guarding me for," said Wright in the PBA website.

Banchero transferred to Phoenix in a shock trade that shipped Calvin Abueva to Magnolia.

Wright described Banchero as a very physical and quick defender.



"I felt first-hand his defense. And I know how good a defender he is," he said. "And so I'm happy he's on my side of things now."

He added that having Banchero is worth the trade, even if it means letting go of their superstar in Abueva.

"Obviously we lost some key guys, but from the guard's perspective, he's a dynamic player. He pushes the ball and that's something we need. And he's a great defender as well," Wright said of Banchero.

"I've told him to communicate on what we've both wanted to accomplish. He's on board, and I think he can be great for our team."

FROM THE ARCHIVES