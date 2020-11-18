PBA: Phoenix's Matthew Wright gets Players of the Week honors

Phoenix Super LPG guard Matthew Wright rises for a jump shot. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix Super LPG's Matthew Wright was the unanimous choice as the PBA's Player of the Week for the period of November 9-15, after his crunch time heroics sent the Fuel Masters to the semifinals of the All-Filipino Cup.

In one of the most important games for the Phoenix Super LPG franchise, Wright responded with one of the biggest games of his career. He scored 32 points and dished out nine assists in a thrilling 89-88 win over the Magnolia Hotshots that punched their ticket to the last four of the conference.

Wright drilled the go-ahead three-pointer with nine seconds to go that pegged the final scorer, slamming the door on Magnolia's hopes of pushing the series to a decider.

The 6-foot-4 Wright averaged 20.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds as the Fuel Masters went 2-0 in the final week of the elimination round to secure a twice-to-beat edge in the quarterfinals.

Aside from earning Player of the Week honors, Wright also finished the elimination round as the top player in terms of statistical points, with an average of 35.9 SPs built on norms of 22.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game.

But the 29-year-old gunner stressed that his focus is on their team goals -- specifically, winning a breakthrough championship for Phoenix Super LPG.

"That's the goal that I've always wanted," he said. "I feel like I'm one of the best. I know that in order to be mentioned among the best, you have to win certain awards and championships."

"I'm trying to focus on that and doing the right thing," he added. "If you do the right thing and you're humble, those awards will come."

In this regard, Wright said he is trying to emulate reigning six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer, whom he calls "the most humble guy in the world."

"We have seven wins left until the championship," said Wright. "It's going to be a long playoffs, so I'd worry about that when it's all said and done."

Meanwhile, Meralco's Aaron Black was the Rookie of the Week anew, after averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Bolts.

Related video: