PBA: Injury not stopping hobbling Matthew Wright from showing up for work

Despite his ankle injury, Phoenix Super LPG main scorer Matthew Wright still spent 15 minutes on the floor when they took on TNT Tropang Giga in Game 2 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Friday.

He settled for 2 points and dished out 3 assists before returning the bench, in a game in which Tropang Giga won 110-103.

Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson said he knew Wright was always ready to suit up with or without an injury.

"At this point, Matt doesn't care about his injury . . . He's not going to offer any excuses. If I call his number up, he's gonna be ready," said Robinson.

"Right now as much as our doctors are stopping him from playing, he said, 'I'm not going to let this opportunity pass me by'."

But in reality, Robinson said he preferred Wright to not aggravate his injury.

"He's finding ways to support the team in the best way that he can," the coach said.

"It doesn't have to be in the court, but being in in the bench, being ready and providing support. I think 'yun ang mas importanteng nagagawa niya."

Wright sprained his right ankle in Game 1 when landed on the foot of Troy Rosario after taking a shot.