PBA: Phoenix withstands Tropang Giga surge, brilliant Parks to even semis

Tropang Giga's one-man, Ray Parks Jr. show couldn't overcome Phoenix's balanced play. PBA Media Bureau

Jason Perkins scored 21 points, Calvin Abueva tallied 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Phoenix Super LPG downed TNT Tropang Giga 110-103 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Friday.

Justin Chua added 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks, as the Fuel Masters evened their best-of-5 series at 1-1.

Ray Parks Jr. finished with a career-high 41 points to go with 10 3-pointers, but he fouled out in the fourth quarter just as Tropang Giga made it a game.

"We know Ray Parks would really light it up. We respect him for being a scorer," Robinson said.

"Ang importante sa amin everybody's involved. Defending Ray Parks is not just one guy's responsibility."

The Fuel Masters were on the verge of coasting to victory after a 34-18 second quarter and leading by as many as 18 points.

But Tropang Giga got their rhythm back in the second half.

They went ahead 92-90 on a Troy Rosario layup with 5:15 remaining in the game, but TNT couldn't take advantage of the momentum change when Parks was called for his 6th foul in the next play.

Abueva made the 2 free throws, Perkins hit a basket to give Phoenix back the lead, and Alex Mallari hit a 3-pointer off an assist by Abueva to give the Fuel Masters breathing space.

Tropang Giga couldn't make it a 1-possession game after.

On a night leading scorer Matthew Wright remained hobbled, Phoenix again banked on a balance workload.

RJ Jazul chipped in 16 points and 3 3-pointers, RR Garcia had 12 points, while Brian Huruela added 10 for Phoenix, which was awarded 41 free throws and made 34 (82%).

TNT was 18 of 22 (81%) from the line.

Simon Enciso tallied 14 points, and Troy Rosario (10 points, 14 rebounds) and JP Erram (10 points, 10 rebounds) each had a double-double for Tropang Giga, who saw Jayson Castro (9 points, 2 of 10 from the field) struggle.