MANILA – Filipina swimmer Chloe Isleta has reached the medal podium anew in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam Tuesday.

This after, Isleta took the silver in the women’s 100 meter backstroke event, clocking in 1:03.78 – just 0.42 slower than the gold medalist Flairene Wonomiharjo of Indonesia.

Last Monday, Isleta gave the Philippines its first gold medal in swimming at the Hanoi Games when she ruled the women’s 200m backstroke.

Meanwhile, fellow Pinay swimmer Jessica Geriane also ran away with a medal, placing third in the 100m backstroke (1:03.860).

In the men’s 50m backstroke, Jerard Jacinto narrowly missed the bronze as he timed in 26.04 seconds to place fourth.

Miranda Renner also suffered the same fate in the women’s 50m butterfly when Jing Wen Quah of Singapore touched the wall ahead of her by just 0.01 second for bronze.