Chloe Isleta gave the Philippines its first gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, by winning the women’s 200m backstroke at My Dinh Water Sports Palace in Hanoi on Monday.

The San Jose, Calif.-raised Filipina clocked 2 minutes and 18.6 seconds, ahead of Indonesia's Nurul Fajar Fitriyati (2:19.79) and Thailand's Mia Millar (2:19.9).

(More details to follow.)