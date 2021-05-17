Scottie Thompson's first signature shoe to be released soon

MANILA, Philippines -- Scottie Thompson's first signature shoe will be released in the near future and will likely make its debut in the upcoming conference of the PBA, World Balance has announced.

"The Scottie 1 will make an on-court debut this coming conference and the collection will likely expand in the future," World Balance said in a statement.

The apparel brand recently unveiled Thompson's very own logo ahead of the release of the "Scottie 1."

The logo, which Thompson shared on his social media accounts, combines his initials and his jersey number six, with a lightning bolt element.

"Kung titingnan mo 'yung logo, akala mo simpleng 'S' lang. Pero if you look closely, initials ko 'yan and number '6.' Hindi lang basta design," said Thompson, who was "blown away" when presented by the logo.

"It's truly amazing to have my own signature shoe," the Barangay Ginebra guard also said. "This is a dream I've always had as a kid."

"For me to be able to put myself in the same light as other athletes who have their own signature line, it's truly an honor and a blessing for me

Thompson, Ginebra's versatile guard, signed with World Balance last April, making him the first player since Phillip Cezar to do so.

