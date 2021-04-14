PBA: Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson to get own signature sneakers line

Scottie Thompson paraded some of World Balance's sneakers on his Instagram page.

Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson will have his own signature sneakers line with his new deal with Filipino shoe and clothing apparel World Balance.

"It was only just a DREAM. ST1 coming out soon," said Thompson in one of his Instagram posts.

World Balance said in the PBA website it will launch Thompson's lineup in the "near future."

With the deal, Thompson followed in the steps of PBA legend Philip Cezar who was the brand endorser of World Balance back in the 1980s.

Thompson played a crucial role in Ginebra's title campaign in the recent PBA bubble, averaging 11.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals.

Among the highlights of his bubble performance was the go ahead triple that lifted Ginebra to a 83-80 win in their do-or-die against the Meralco Bolts in the semis.

FROM THE ARCHIVES