Scottie Thompson proposes to long-time GF on New Year

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2021 12:32 PM

Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings guard Scottie Thompson and his long-time girlfriend Pauline Fajardo welcomed 2021 as a newly-engaged couple.

Fajardo was on tears when Thompson got down on one knee and asked her to marry him at midnight of January 1, 2021.

In a series of videos posted on Thompson's Instagram account, the cager first flashed a collection of video messages before popping the important question.

The couple has been together for eight years before the engagement.

