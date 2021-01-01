Scottie Thompson proposes to long-time GF on New Year
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 01 2021 12:32 PM
Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings guard Scottie Thompson and his long-time girlfriend Pauline Fajardo welcomed 2021 as a newly-engaged couple.
Fajardo was on tears when Thompson got down on one knee and asked her to marry him at midnight of January 1, 2021.
In a series of videos posted on Thompson's Instagram account, the cager first flashed a collection of video messages before popping the important question.
The couple has been together for eight years before the engagement.
PBA, Scottie Thompson, Ginebra, basketball, Pauline Fajardo, engaged, New Year
- /news/01/02/21/pagpapabakuna-kontra-covid-19-maaaring-sa-marso-pa-magsimula-doh
- /video/news/01/02/21/throwback-trahedya-sa-simbang-gabi-soco
- /entertainment/01/02/21/quezons-game-wins-big-at-7th-urduja-heritage-film-awards
- /news/01/02/21/construction-worker-patay-nang-aksidenteng-maiputok-ang-baril-sa-sarili
- /entertainment/01/01/21/from-fan-girl-to-cop-where-youll-next-see-breakout-actress-charlie-dizon