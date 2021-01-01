Scottie Thompson proposes to long-time GF on New Year

Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings guard Scottie Thompson and his long-time girlfriend Pauline Fajardo welcomed 2021 as a newly-engaged couple.

Fajardo was on tears when Thompson got down on one knee and asked her to marry him at midnight of January 1, 2021.

In a series of videos posted on Thompson's Instagram account, the cager first flashed a collection of video messages before popping the important question.

The couple has been together for eight years before the engagement.