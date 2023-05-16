Football: Filipinas' World Cup kits unveiled

The Filipinas unveil the adidas jerseys that they will wear in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- The kits that will be worn by the Philippine women's national football team for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 were officially unveiled by adidas on Tuesday at the BGC Amphitheatre in Taguig.

The Filipinas' uniforms bore the colors of the Philippine flag: the blue kit represents hard work and perseverance, the red kit shows bravery, passion, and pride, and white kit signals a new chapter in women's football for the country.

The yellow and green kits of the Philippine team will be worn by the squad's goalkeepers.

"It's exciting! I think it's great for football in the Philippines," said Adidas Philippines General Manager Frangos on the Filipina's kits.

"To be able to turn around three designs in consultation process with the PFF, ensuring we get FIFA to sign on the approval for the kit to be worn in competition, it's a lengthy process. So to turn this around in a matter of three months is phenomenal to everyone involved," Frangos added.

The uniforms will be released on June 12, Independence Day, on a reservation basis before their eventual general release to the public. Prices, while not yet released, will be consistent with other kits that are sold in the stores of Adidas.

Other Filipinas-themed apparel on the other hand is already sold in stores starting today.

The Filipinas, who defeated Chinese-Taipei in a penalty shootout to qualify for the Women's World Cup, will be using the kits in all their official games including the World Cup.

They also won bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in 2022, their first podium finish since 1985. The Filipinas failed to duplicate their outing in this year's SEA Games, however, after having an inferior goal differential against Vietnam and Myanmar despite identical 2-1 win-loss records.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) inked a deal with adidas in February, ahead of the Filipinas' campaign in the Pinatar Cup.

The Filipinas already wore adidas jerseys for the Pinatar Cup, the Olympic qualifiers, and the 32nd SEA Games.

