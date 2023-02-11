PWNFT co-captain Hali Long, PFF Secretary General Atty. Ed Gastanes, adidas Philippines general manager Anthony Frangos, and PWNFT goal-keeper Inna Palacios. Photo courtesy of the PFF.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team will be supported by adidas as they embark on a busy campaign in 2023 that includes a first ever stint in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

This, after the Philippine Football Federation inked a long-term contract with the sports apparel giant last week. The Filipinas will be wearing adidas kits when they compete in the Pinatar Cup 2023 this month.

"adidas is honored to be partnered with the women's program of the Philippines Football Federation," said Anthony Frangos, general manager of adidas Philippines.

"This partnership will see adidas supporting the women's national team, but also, the youth teams and the youth programs that the PFF is looking to develop. So it's a real partnership to develop football and provide a pathway for females to play football," he added.

According to PFF Secretary-General Atty. Ed Gastanes, they signed a four-year contract with adidas, with an option to extend for another four years. Under the deal, adidas will support not just the women's national football team, but also the youth teams.

"Our ambition was always to not just to focus on the short term but to look at the long term," Frangos explained. "As I understand from Atty. Ed, this is possibly one of the longest contracts he's signed with a brand."

"We hope to be able to also be with the team for the next Women's World Cup so, it's not a short term deal, hopefully."

adidas will provide the Filipinas with their kits for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in July, though both parties said that the design is still in the works.

"Well, let's just build the anticipation and wait for the May release but we've shared a couple of ideas already," said Frangos.

"We have seen the initial proposals on the kits and of course, it's a secret because as you know, we have to submit it to FIFA for approval," added Gastanes. "As soon as it is completed, submitted to FIFA and approved, then we will announce it to the public. But it will be beautiful."

adidas will also work on making the kits available for purchase, assured Frangos.

For the Filipinas, this latest partnership is another step forward for the team after their eventful 2022, wherein they reached new heights. Not only did the Filipinas qualify for the World Cup, but they also won bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam then ruled the AFF Women's Championship at home.

"We are more than excited to be sponsored by such a worldwide and global brand as adidas," said Filipinas co-captain Hali Long. "As Anthony said, Impossible is Nothing and I think the Filipinas achieved the impossible by qualifying for the World Cup."

"So, technically it is possible so whatever else is impossible, just believe that this group of girls and Philippine women's football can achieve it," she added.

adidas was the official outfitter of FIFA World Cup champion Argentina, Germany, Belgium, Japan, Spain, Mexico, and Wales for last year's showpiece event in Qatar.

The Filipinas will open their Pinatar Cup campaign on Feb. 15 against Wales, followed by a match against Scotland on Feb. 18, and Iceland on Feb. 21.

