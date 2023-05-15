SEA Games: Arnisadors push PH's gold medal haul to 50

Dexler Bolambao and Maria Ella Alcoseba won the Philippinens' 49th and 50th gold medals of the 32nd SEA Games. Rhea Soco-Neis, ABS-CBN News.

Dexler Bolambao and Maria Ella Alcoseba ruled their respective divisions in arnis to hike the Philippines' gold medal tally to 50 in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Monday.

Alcoseba routed Myanmar's Moe Moe Aye in the final of the women's full contact livestick -- bantamweight, 3-0, on Monday afternoon at Hall A of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh.

She had booked a 3-0 win over Vietnam's Thi Yen Linh Nguyen in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Bolambao crushed home bet Ty Prakponlue, 3-0, in the finals of the men's full contact livestick -- bantamweight, also on Monday.

In the semis, he cruised past Vietnam's Van Phuong Pham, 3-0.

Jude Rodriguez settled for silver in the lightweight class of women's full contact livestick after a 0-3 loss to Vietnam's Thi Thanh Binh Vu.

Arnis has now delivered four golds, a silver, and three bronzes to Team Philippines as the SEA Games nears it closing stretch.



