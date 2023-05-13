Filipino arnisadors at practice. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino arnisadors are expected to deliver at least six gold medals when competitions in the Philippine martial art begin on Sunday at the Chroy Changvar Center Hall A.

There are 12 gold medals at stake in arnis in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“At least six golds,” said Senate president and Philippine Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (PEKAF) chief Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, a former arnis world champion in 1989.

“I will be happy if we get at least six gold medals. The other Southeast Asian nations like Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar are progressing in our native sport.”

Twenty-three Filipino arnisadors will compete in all the events: full contact live stick and padded (men’s and women’s bantamweight and lightweight events), stick, forms (anyo) individual and team non-traditional open weapon.

Southeast Asian Games' 2019 anyo gold medalist Mary Allin Lomarda Aldeguer, Dexler Sandigan (combat) Bolambao, Chris Samuel Delfin (forms) and Jeddah-Mae Soriano will lead the Filipino contingent in the three-day event.

Game time starts 1 p.m.

The Philippines bagged 14 golds, four silvers and two bronze medals in 20 events to capture the overall championship in the 2019 Philippine Southeast Asian Games.

In the Vietnam meet last year, arnis was not played.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.