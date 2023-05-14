Charllote Ann Tolentino and Jedah Mae Soriano of the Philippine arnis team. Rhea Soco-Neis

Arnis and wrestling brought in more gold medals for the Philippines on Sunday to improve the country's standing in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Charllote Ann Tolentino and Jedah Mae Soriano scored huge victories in arnis, while Jason Balabal brought home the mint for Philippine wrestling.

It was sweet victory for Tolentino as she defeated Myanmar's Moe Moe Aye in women's bantamweight full contact arnis.

"Sobrang memorable sa akin ito. Marami pong sacrifice akong pinagdaanan bago nakarating dito," said Tolentino.

"Nasa Team B ako sa national team at noong 2019 hindi ako nakalaro sa SEA Games. This is the first time na nakalaro sa SEA Games."

Soriano, for her part, claimed her second gold in the full contact padded stick finals in the women's lightweight.

"Unang SEA Games medal ko gold nung 2019. Nawala ang arnis sa Vietnam so ito na po ang second namin. Masaya tayong nakakuha ng gintong medalya," she said.

Balabal, meanwhile, won his first gold medal in the Games after 12 years.

He ruled the men's Greco Roman 82kg division.

The Philippines now has a total of 46 gold medals, enough to power the team to fifth place fast a fading Singapore, whose gold medal production remained stuck at 42 going into the last two days of action.



