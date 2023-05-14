LOOK: BTS' Suga poses for photo with Lakers jersey

K-pop superstar Suga of boy band BTS continued to show his love for basketball as he attended the recent game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

The NBA posted on Saturday (Manila time) a clip of Suga posing for a photo while holding the jersey of Lakers' Anthony Davis.

The 30-year-old rapper was among the notable personalities who watched Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In a separate Twitter post, the Lakers also published photos of Suga holding Davis' jersey.

The match saw the Lakers run Golden State out of the NBA playoffs in dominant style, beating the Warriors 122-101 to advance to the Western Conference finals.

In April, the NBA unveiled Suga as its new ambassador.

The BTS star is currently in the United States for his "Suga Agust D" concert tour, held in support of his solo album "D-Day."

