Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) hangs on the basket after dunking the ball during the second half of Game 6 of their NBA Western Conference playoff semifinals against Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, May 12, 2023. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers ran defending champions Golden State out of the NBA playoffs in dominant style on Friday, beating the Warriors 122-101 to advance to the Western Conference finals.

LeBron James delivered a masterful 30-point performance as the Lakers won the semi-final series four games to two and booked a clash with Nikola Jokic and the top-seeded Denver Nuggets for a place in the NBA Finals.

