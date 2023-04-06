BTS' Suga is new NBA ambassador

Suga of the popular K-pop boy band BTS is the new ambassador of the NBA, the basketball league announced Thursday.

The NBA made the announcement through a 29-second clip posted on its Twitter page, with the hashtag #SUGAxNBA written in the caption.

"I am proud to announce that I've become an NBA [global] ambassador," the 30-year-old rapper said in the video.

"It is personally a great honor as I have loved basketball since I was young," he added.

Suga told fans to "stay tuned," hinting at more content with the league.

The Korean rapper and producer is set to drop his first official album, "D-Day," on April 21. Prior to this, he will unveil a pre-release track on April 7.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, will also embark on a world tour beginning April 26.

