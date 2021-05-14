Basketball: Gilas 3X3 team returns to Calamba for final preps for Olympic qualifiers

The Gilas Pilipinas 3X3 team will be given a stiff test by a team of practice players at the Inspire Sports Academy ahead of their Olympic Qualification Tournament in Graz, Austria.

According to PBA.ph, the practice team will be spearheaded by 6-foot-10 Senegalese Malick Diouf, Nueva Ecija's Tonino Gonzaga, and Philippine Merchant Marine Academy's Agosto Flor.

The three will give the Gilas 3X3 team, composed of CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, and alternates Leonard Santillan and Karl Dehasa, a semblance of competition that they will meet in the Olympic qualifying event taking place on

May 26 to 30.

Gonzaga and Flor also served as practice players for the Gilas 3x3 team that won the inaugural gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games two years ago.

Calling the shots for the team is coach Ronnie Magsanoc.

This time, the Gilas 3X3 team will be going up against France, Slovenia, Qatar, and the Dominican Republic in Pool C.

The Philippines needs to win at least two games to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

FROM THE ARCHIVES