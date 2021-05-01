Gilas 3X3 team begins preparations for Olympic campaign in Calamba

The six-man Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team has already started preparing for its campaign to qualify in the Tokyo Olympics.

The team, composed of San Miguel's CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa, rookies Joshua Munzon of Terrafirma and Meralco's Alvin Pasaol, has arrived at the Inspire Sports Academy bubble in Calamba, Laguna, where the players will undergo extensive training.

Ronnie Magsanoc will be the team coach while Santi Santillan of Rain or Shine and Karl Dehesa will serve as alternates.

"I'm excited about the opportunity. I know everybody is excited to represent the Philippines. So hopefully we make it to the Olympics," said Munzon, the country's top ranked 3X3 player, in an interview on Noli Eala's Power & Play.

The last time a Philippine team made it to Olympic basketball was in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

"I think all of us are raring at the chance to get out there and make it a reality. It's a dream for all of us to make it to the Olympics and I think this is a big opportunity for us and the country. It's a special moment for us to be able to represent the Philippines," said Munzon.

They will compete in Graz, Austria where the Olympic qualifiers will run from May 26 to 30.

Gilas is bracketed in Pool C together with Slovenia, Qatar, Dominican Republic, and Qatar.

The Philippines will need at least two games to advance in the knockout stage of the group competition.

Only three out of the 20 participating countries will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

