3X3: Manila Chooks loses opener in FIBA 3X3 World Tour

Manila Chooks TM lost to Graz Austria, 22-17, in the qualifying draw stage of the 2021 FIBA 3X3 World Tour Doha Masters at the Al Gharafa Sports Complex.

Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Zachary Huang, and Dennis Santos managed to keep the game close in the early stages of the game.

At one point, Manila Chooks enjoyed an 8-4 lead following a 5-0 run.

But the taller Austrians began showing their might and tied the count 9-9, before erecting a 18-16 lead.

Lanete and Huang tried to rally the team back with their outside shots, but the Austrians managed to hold them off.

