Shugen Nakano in judo action. PSC/POC Media

Aside from Vietnam, host Cambodia looms as a major threat to the Philippine judo team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh.

Like in basketball and other sports, the hosts have enlisted naturalized players in judo – three from Japan, two from Ukraine and one from China – in a bid to steal the thunder from the regional powers.

The Philippines is pinning its hopes on 17 judokas to at least duplicate its two-gold performance in the last SEA Games in Hanoi.

Leading the Philippines' charge are 2021 champs Shugen Nagano and Rena Furukawa, silver medalist Daryl Mercado and Kesei Nakano, Ryuoko Salinas and sisters Jeanalane and Leah Jhane Lopez.

There are 10 individual events at stake in the judo competitions here but per organizers’ rule, non-Cambodian countries may only take part in a maximum of seven.

Action begins Saturday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center Hall C with the men’s kime no kata and women’s ju no kata events.

First to the mat are Alvin Mendoza, Bryan Quillotes, and the Rafael sisters, Joemari-Heart and Jewel Ann.